Nathan’s hot dog eating contest qualifier planned for St. Louis

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs has scheduled its Missouri qualifying event for its annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.
The qualifying event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 28 at Busch Stadium.
The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The July Fourth contest, which is broadcast on ESPN, is scheduled to include reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.
In 2014 and 2015, Marlene Wigginton, of Troy, won the female division at the St. Louis qualifying event.
“The journey to July Fourth and the high point of summer has begun,” Scott Harvey, executive vice president of Nathan’s Famous, said in a news release. “Nathan’s is honored to be traveling the nation in search of new eating talent to participate in our annual July Fourth tradition.”
Major League Eating, the governing body of all stomach-centric sports, sanctions the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Circuit, the news release said. Those interested in competing in the qualifier should visit www.majorleagueeating.com for more information and to register. All competitors must be at least 18 years old.
