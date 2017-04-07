Arch grounds opening celebration planned for Saturday

The CityArchRiver Foundation has scheduled a “Spring into your Park” celebration on Saturday on the Gateway Arch grounds in St. Louis.
The area around the arch, including the arch grounds themselves, have been undergoing a $380 million renovation and construction project.
Saturday’s event is scheduled to include live music, and a commemoration ceremony where local dignitaries and CityArchRiver project leaders will commemorate the opening of the park, according to a news release.
The event also includes a discovery map challenge, lawn games, kids activities and a scavenger hunt with prizes.
The celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Gateway, which is just south of the Eads Bridge.
Comments