7 questions for the new Swansea mayor

The winner of Swansea’s mayoral election, Michael Leopold, said he “would love” to lower the village’s property taxes but he would be happy if the taxes remain level.
“I’d love to lower the taxes but that’s going to be tough to do but if we could just not raise taxes, I’m happy with that,” said Leopold, who won Tuesday’s election over incumbent Mayor Ken Mueller.
This year, the village estimates a Swansea resident with a home valued at $100,000 will be charged about $252 in village property taxes, up about 17 percent from last year’s amount of about $215.
Leopold, 66, will become the new mayor of Swansea on May 1. He had 1,375 votes to defeat Mueller, who had 910 votes.
Leopold, who is senior vice president for Huntleigh Securities Corp. in Belleville, has lived in Swansea for 26 years and has served as village treasurer since 2008.
As treasurer, Leopold said he often had to write checks on behalf of the village but he did not have a vote on the matter.
“I write the checks and I see where they’re going but I have no say on where they’re going so sometimes it’s a little frustrating, because I’m thinking to myself, ‘There should be a better way we can do this than just writing a check.’
“I want to really work hard to open the communications with the trustees so that we’re all on the same page,” Leopold said.
The BND met with Leopold to get his take on seven questions regarding the village:
Q: What is your priority when you take office?
A: “We need to develop some businesses. We need to fill some empty storefronts so that we can accomplish some of our goals. I’d love to have the opportunity to meet with some business leaders, to meet with real estate people, to meet with developers on a somewhat regular basis so that we can chronicle what pieces of property we have available, what can be used, how it can be used so that we can try to fill all of those vacancies.
“We need to try to make Swansea more business friendly. If the businesses that you have are happy and they’re doing well and they’re thriving in your community, other businesses will come in.”
Q: What do you recommend be done regarding the lawsuit filed by Caseyville Township residents who were charged higher sewer bills than Swansea residents?
A: “We’ve not been able to come to any type of agreement. It seems so foolish to me that we are wasting monies fighting this issue. I cannot imagine that the township and I can’t sit down and work out an agreement where everybody is happy, where everybody wins. Right now, the only people that are winning are the engineers and the attorneys.”
Q: During the campaign, you said Swansea needs to live within its means. Can you explain your position?
A: “In order to save money, you’ve got to think outside the box these days. I don’t know why we can’t work with Belleville when we buy products, whether that be salt for the winters, or whatever products we may need. I’m not sure why we can’t do some kind of collaboration with the other towns, cities and villages and buy in bulk so we can all save some money. … I think we need to be a little more frugal with our spending habits instead of buying new items, new trucks, new vans, new equipment, new stuff. I think we just have to see if we can’t make do with what we have. Maybe we rent it or borrow it. We need to explore different alternatives that we have never looked at in the past.
“I think there were times we didn’t do our homework and we spent the money before we really did our homework.”
Q: Where do you stand on granting tax incentives for businesses?
A: “We need to do whatever we can to get business in there. Sometimes it’s going to cost you. You have to be open to all of those possibilities. If you were completely closed minded about that, you’ll never even have a business talk to you because they know where you stand.
“I don’t see why you wouldn’t want to least have those discussions with any businesses coming in there. ‘What can we do to help you to get your business in here and keep your business in the village?’ You have to be open minded about that stuff, otherwise you’ll never have any growth.”
Q: The village has bought land at 1500 Boul Ave. and has announced it is seeking one or more developers who could get the land for free. Where do you stand on that plan?
A: “These are the cards that I have been dealt and I will play those cards because it’s still important whether I agree with buying the ground or don’t. It’s still important to get it developed. I just have to come at it from a different angle than what I would have liked. But I still will come at it.”
Q: Will you keep the current village staff or seek to make personnel changes?
A: “They’ve done a great job. They know what they’re doing. They’re extremely qualified. I have no intention of changing anything.”
Q: What do you think of the proposal to renovate the police department building?
A: “We need to update the police department because it hasn’t been updated in years and years and years.”
Meet Michael Leopold
- Age: 66
- Family: Wife, Claire S. Leopold; son, James M. Leopold; daughter, Kathryn N. Leopold
- Occupation: Senior vice president for Huntleigh Securities Corp. in Belleville
- Outlook: Leopold will be sworn in as Swansea mayor on May 1. He has served as village treasurer since 2008.
