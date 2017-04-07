Taxes are due soon, but 40 percent of people haven’t filed their returns

Haven’t filed your tax return yet? You’re not alone.
As of the end of March, Americans have sent just 61 percent of the expected returns this season.
The IRS expects 153 million returns to be filed this year, but the agency reports that as of March 31, only 94 million have been filed. Moreover, that’s 4.1 percent fewer people who filed by April 1 of last year.
The good news is that taxpayers have a few extra days to file this year.
Returns, which are typically due on April 15, are due on Tuesday, April 18, this year to accomodate Emancipation Day, a holiday in the District of Columbia that celebrates when President Abraham Lincoln freed more than 3,000 slaves in the capital on April 16, 1862. The Emancipation Proclamation, which freed 3 million slaves, was signed nine months later.
Emancipation Day was celebrated from 1866 through 1901 before it was largely forgotten until Loretta Carter Hanes, a historian, rediscovered it, according the D.C. municipal government. It was revived in 1991.
“When April 15 falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, a return is considered timely filed if it is filed on the next succeeding day that is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday,” an IRS spokesman told the Washington Post.
Before the tax deadline, the elderly and poor can find a few resources to help them file returns through the AARP or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, but appointments are filling up quickly.
One VITA location, at the Freeburg Township building, will be open on Wednesday. As of Friday at noon, it had three slots open in the afternoon.
In order to avoid errors on their forms, the IRS encourages people to apply electronically, check their math, include the correct routing and account numbers, among other things.
The IRS sent 111 million people a tax refund in 2016, and the agency about 70 percent of filers will get one in 2017. Officials said that about 90 percent of refunds will be sent as quickly as three weeks after the return was sent.
Find some help filing tax returns this year:
▪ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance at the Freeburg Township: (618) 539-5639
▪ AARP Tax-Aide site: (888) 227-7669
