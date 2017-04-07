‘Sharing Our Stories’ event to be Saturday in East St. Louis

The fifth annual “Sharing Our Stories” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wyvetter Younge Middle School, 3939 Caseyville Ave.
The event focuses on youths in the St. Louis and Southwestern Illinois regions, especially middle, high school and college students and the adults in their lives, such as teachers, mentors and parents. The event will focus on the connection between mental and physical wellness. The program is free and open to the public.
For further information contact Dr. Dawn Porter at 314 502-9187 or the Karla Smith Foundation at 618-234-7312.
