Shimkus speaks on Trump’s bombing of Syria

1:42 Family runs 161-year-old Highland bar with 18 craft beers on tap Pause

3:20 Warden talks about concerns with lagged state payments to vendors

1:00 Oliver Hamilton appears at federal courthouse for sentencing

1:10 Belleville fire chief discusses Forest Avenue house fire

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

1:23 Preserving history in Marissa

1:41 SIU chief on the Carbondale campus need for cash

0:56 Belleville firefighters work on second floor of house fire