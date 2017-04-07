Shimkus speaks on Trump’s bombing of Syria

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, issued a statement concerning President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Syria after the country used chemical weapons.
“In 2013, I cautioned President Obama about military intervention in Syria,” Shimkus wrote. “I also questioned why we are always the ones to respond, and why the international community may come late, but never early or on time, to these situations.”
“Russia should have enforced the agreement struck in 2013 to remove all chemical weapons from Syria. After another attack on innocent civilians, it is clear this did not happen, and a war crime was committed.”
“I hope President Trump will seek legislative support for any possible future actions.”
