Shiloh woman accused of having sex with teen boy

A Shiloh woman was charged Friday after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old boy, according to court records.
Brandolyn R. Smoot, 23, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the boy during a two-month period, according to the charges.
“A male came into the police department to report that he believed a crime had occurred,” said Shiloh Police Det. Zach Green.
Green stated the boy, who is identified in the charges by the initials “K.H.,” was allegedly molested from Dec. 1, 2014, to Feb. 1, 2015. He was 13 at the time.
Green characterized the relationship between Smoot and the boy as “acquaintances.”
The boy was not physically injured, Green said.
Smoot, who was 21 at the time, lived in the 300 block of North Main Street, Green said.
The charges carry a possible prison sentence of seven years.
Smoot remains in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Comments