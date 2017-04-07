Driver flees scene after car hits apartment building in Shiloh

Shiloh Police are investigating an accident at 2 Sierra Drive where a car crashed into an apartment building Friday around 6:30 p.m.
According to Sgt. Kyle Bade, the driver fled the scene.
The car hit the exterior brick wall of Douglas William’s apartment where he lives with his mother.
“Me and my mother were ... watching TV and everything,” Williams said. “And next thing you know we heard a loud boom up against the house. We didn’t know what it was and everything.”
He said his mother went outside to investigate what happened. She told Williams she saw two men running away from the area.
“It scared the heck out of my mother because we couldn’t figure out what the heck had happened,” Williams said.
There was minimal damage to the building, however Williams noted his cable was out of service because of the accident.
There were no other injuries reported, however the condition of the driver and any occupants of the car is unknown.
Police have not released additional information regarding the case.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
