You could soon get from St. Louis to Kansas City in just 23 minutes

St. Louisans may soon be able to travel to Kansas City in around 23 minutes — for the price of a bus ticket.
That route is one of 11 within the country Hyperloop One is considering for future development, the company announced Thursday.
“With Hyperloop One, passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube,” a statement from Hyperloop One read. “The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.”
Those eleven routes will join 24 routes already chosen as finalist around the world. Three will “eventually” be chosen for project development.
“Hyperloop One is the only company in the world building an operational commercial Hyperloop system,” Rob Lloyd, chief executive officer of Hyperloop One, said in the release. “This disruptive technology — conceived, developed and built in the U.S. — will move passengers and cargo faster, cleaner and more efficiently. It will transform transportation as we know it and create a more connected world.”
By the end of the year, the company plans to have a team of 500 engineers, fabricators, scientists and other employees in place to develop the technology.
“Hyperloop One is the American Dream, and it’s fast becoming an American reality,” Shervin Pishevar, executive chairman of Hyperloop One, said in the release.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
