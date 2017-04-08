Forecast calls for a gorgeous weekend. Things change on Monday.

There’s a gorgeous weekend weather forecast for the metro-east.
Here’s the full forecast for the region from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. High around 80. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low around 50.
TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. High around 70.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Low around 50. High around 70.
