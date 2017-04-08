Man accused in Prenzler assault told witness ‘he’s caused my family a lot of grief’

“It’s him,” said a key witness in the case against Matthew Foley, who is accused of assaulting Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler at a church fundraiser.
Daniel Kreckovich, 54, identified Foley by a driver’s license photo shown to him by Madison Police Detective Sgt. Michael Renth. The video of Kreckovich’s interview was released by Madison Police under a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Belleville News-Democrat.
“We hold these to make money for the church,” Kreckovich told a reporter on Friday. “Hopefully, these guys will show up on June the 10th and get along. We need to keep politics out of it.”
Kreckovich told Madison police that he was working the bar, serving soda, when he saw a man, who he later identified as Matthew Foley, put Prenzler in a headlock at the Lamb and Pig Roast at St. Mary’s Church in Madison on March 11.
Foley and his brother, Mike Foley, a lieutenant for the Glen Carbon Police Department, approached Prenzler, according to Kreckovich.
Prenzler told police that Matt Foley said, “Take a look at my face, one day you are going to see this face again.” The other man asked Prenzler what he was doing there, according to the police report.
Prenzler told police that Andy Economy gave him a ticket to the roast, an event attended by more than 400 that raises money for the church. Economy, a Democrat, is the Venice Township supervisor.
“Prenzler states that from behind someone put their arm around him and grabbed the back of his arm,” the report stated. “Prenzler states that he was ushered in between tables and was given a shove when he realized he was next to Jim Foley.”
Jim Foley called Prenzler an expletive, according the police report.
Jim Foley, the father of Mike and Matthew Foley, was the former investment manager for Madison County who sued Prenzler, alleging he was fired for political reasons. Foley managed the county’s investments under former treasurers Fred Bathon and Frank Miles. Prenzler, who later became treasurer, fired Foley in December of 2010, alleging that Foley was not following proper investment policy. Foley disputed that and said Prenzler had told him that he was doing a good job.
Jim Foley, 76, is listed as a defendant in a pending class-action lawsuit against the county that alleges tax auctions were rigged. Bathon was convicted in federal court and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with the bid-rigging scheme.
Prenzler, a Republican, defeated long-time Democrat Alan Dunstan in the race for County Board chairman in November.
Another witness, John Chomko, told police that a “big guy” put his arm around Prenzler and told Prenzler that he had someone he wanted Prenzler to meet. The men stopped at Jim Foley’s table, Chomko said, then Prenzler abruptly walked away. Chomko said he didn’t see anyone holding or subduing Prenzler, the police report stated. The “big guy” later apologized, Chomko told police.
Chomko said the man said, “He has caused my mom and dad a lot of grief and I got it off my chest and I feel better.”
Two hours after he left St. Mary’s, Prenzler showed up at the Madison Police Department with Don Weber, a former Madison County state’s attorney and judge. The police sergeant who took the report noted that Prenzler didn’t appear injured or disheveled.
Matt Foley was charged with threatening a public official and aggravated battery, both felonies, and battery, a misdemeanor. Matt Foley is free on bond.
As Prenzler was leaving the dinner, he told Kreckovich, “Obviously, I have some enemies here,” according to Kreckovich’s interview.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
