Brighton man killed in Madison County crash

A Brighton man died on Friday night after a single-vehicle crash in northern Madison County.
Barrie A. Daube, 52, was behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Blazer headed north on Fosterburg Road near Gvillo Lane when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, said Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
“Barrie over-corrected and went across both lanes of traffic, then left the roadway and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to flip several times,” Dye said. “The driver was ejected.”
Barrie was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Routine toxicology tests were pending.
Comments