Yoga studio opens in Swansea; Pitcher’s replacement planned

A new yoga studio is operating in Swansea.
Go Yoga! Express opened at 216 Frank Scott Parkway East on April 2, according to its Facebook page.
Kellie Mathes, the owner of Go Yoga, was previously teaching classes at Yoga Core and More in O’Fallon, before opening her own studio.
Prior to the Go Yoga opening, the Yoga Core and More instructors sent a joint email to clients.
“We’ve known for some time that we have outgrown the current structure of YCM, both in physical space and philosophy,” instructors at Yoga Core and More said in the email to clients. “And, we are all very excited to take the next steps in harmony with each other and the YCM community.”
For more information about Go Yoga, go to goyogaexpress.com or call 618-416-5199.
Trucking company closes
Bob Vangenhen, owner of Vangenhen Trucking, retired March 31 and closed the business.
The company was started in 1919 by his great-grandfather and was run by four generations of Vangenhens.
The business, which was based in Belleville for 88 years and then moved to Millstadt a decade ago, had operated as Vangenhen and Son in the past, hauled coal and sand, and even delivered oil and propane. Vangenhen hauled asphalt and rock before retiring.
Vangenhen’s brother Bill Vangenhen retired from the business in 2005. Then in 2006, Bob Vangenhen semi-retired and downsized the business, which had reached up to 12 full-time employees.
He didn’t have any sons, and his daughter and nieces had other interests.
Vangenhen, who turned 70 in February, decided to call it quits.
“I figured it was time for me to retire,” Vangenhen said.
Replacement for Pitcher’s
A Belleville business owner has plans to open a new bar and restaurant in the former Pitcher’s Sports Pub and Pizzeria.
Kareemah Lampley plans to open The Luna Lounge on April 15 at 104 W. Main St. in downtown Belleville.
Lampley also owns Leaps & Bounds Learning Center on the east side of town.
The menu for the new restaurant will include daily specials, including fish on Fridays, seafood on Saturdays and soul food on Sunday, Lampley has said.
Lampley said she’s “trying to have a spot for working class” people to relax during happy hour and after work.
The Belleville City Council recently approved a liquor license for the restaurant.
Metro-east Payless locations to survive
Payless ShoeSource, the discount shoe retailer, has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and plans to close about 400 stores.
However, the locations at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, and at the Green Mount Crossings in Shiloh, are slated to stay open.
Locations in Glen Carbon, Granite City, Alton and Waterloo also are slated to stay open, even with the bankruptcy filing.
Missouri stores in Chesterfield, Kirkwood and Arnold are slated to close.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
