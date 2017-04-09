Enjoying the warm weather? There’s more where that came from.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind around 11 mph.
Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
