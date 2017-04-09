Metro-East News

April 9, 2017 6:22 AM

Enjoying the warm weather? There’s more where that came from.

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind around 11 mph.

Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Metro-East News

