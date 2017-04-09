Chuck Berry fans gather in St. Louis for ‘Celebration of Life’

Fans gathered at The Pageant concert hall early Sunday morning to pay tribute to Chuck Berry, the rock ‘n’ roll legend who passed away on March 18 at age 90.
Some arrived as early as 5 a.m. to line up along the concert hall, waiting for the public visitation to begin at 8 a.m. Berry lay in repose in an open casket, giving fans their last glimpse of the music legend. The public viewing will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m.
Berry’s classics include “Johnny B. Goode,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” He is largely recognized as the father of rock ‘n’ roll.
Berry’s body, dressed in a crisp white shirt and wearing his signature captain’s hat, lay in repose surrounded by notes from admirers and loved ones. His guitar was affixed to the underside of the coffin’s lid.
Michele McLaughlin, 62, said she has early memories of Berry, a native of St. Louis. She arrived at the concert hall at around 5:30 a.m. to “honor him.”
“I was a little girl. I might have been 2 or 3 years old,” McLaughlin said. “I used to run around the back of the building and go in his studio and play on his drums and stuff.”
Steve and Patty Mudd were in line for the visitation at about 7 a.m. They carried a framed photo of a poster they left at Berry’s Wentzville, Mo. home reading “Rock on, Chuck Berry.”
“We’re just big fans of Chuck,” Steve Mudd said.
A small group of protestors gathered outside the concert hall to challenge fans’ love for the music master.
In 1989, Berry was accused of installing a video camera in the women’s restroom of his Wentzville restaurant, Berry’s Southern Air. Berry paid restitution to 74 women after admitting to the videotaping. Earlier in his career in 1959, Berry was accused of taking 14-year-old Janice Escalanti across state lines for “immoral purposes,” according to The Guardian. He served two years in prison for that offense.
“Fame, talent and social status don’t excuse sexual assault,” one protestor’s sign read.
Protestors declined to provide their names or speak to a reporter.
“Your idol is somebody else’s abuser,” another read.
Berry’s obituary said he “would be the first to say, in humbleness, that he was not perfect and he made mistakes along the way.”
Comments