Missouri girl, taken across state, was found safe Sunday afternoon

A Missouri girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Sunday was found later that day.
Apple Briscoe was seen getting into the car of William Dela-Cruz at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Blue Springs, Missouri, east of Kansas City, KMOX reported.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Briscoe was safe and the alert was canceled, according to KMOV. Highway patrolmen believed the two were going to Maryland, where Dela-Cruz is from, according to KMOX.
Briscoe and Dela-Cruz met online, according to Briscoe’s mother, KMOV reported.
Briscoe was reported found near Wentzville, Fox 2 reported, though Jason Dela-Cruz, who was driving the vehicle, was not taken into custody with his brother William Dela-Cruz.
