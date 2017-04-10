Get your umbrella back out. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening for the St. Louis metro area and areas to the south and east as a cold front moves through. Large hail and damaging winds are the main severe threats.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
