Metro-East News

April 10, 2017 6:12 AM

Get your umbrella back out. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon.

News-Democrat

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening for the St. Louis metro area and areas to the south and east as a cold front moves through. Large hail and damaging winds are the main severe threats.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Public memorial service for Chuck Berry held at The Pageant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos