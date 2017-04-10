St. Louis man charged with murdering 3-month-old son

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 3-month-old son, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Jibri Baker of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder on Sunday after police say he suffocated the child until he died. The child, Ayden Baker, was found Saturday morning. Police say the murder happened on either Friday or Saturday.
Court records allege the father first attempted to suffocate his son by holding his face into the bed. After the baby drew breath again, the father allegedly held the child’s nostrils and mouth closed until he suffocated and died.
The father had custody of the boy for the weekend when Jayden Baker died, the newspaper reports. A motive in the alleged murder has not yet been established.
As of Sunday, Baker was in custody in the St. Louis Justice Center. A judge had not yet set his bail.
