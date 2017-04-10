Update planned for high speed rail plan linking Chicago, St. Louis

The Illinois Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the upcoming construction schedule for the Chicago-to-St. Louis high-speed rail program.
Information on construction plans, such as where and when work will take place, and the expected benefits of the completed project will be available for the public to review and ask questions, IDOT said in a news release.
The Illinois high-speed rail program includes improving safety at crossings, adding new sidings, replacing bridges, building new or improving stations, and using new locomotives, IDOT said. The corridor improvements are tentatively scheduled to be complete by the end of 2017.
The meeting is set to focus on improvements to be made in the metro-east and will be in an open-house format, IDOT said.
To attend, the open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m Wednesday at the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 3559 College Ave. in Alton.
