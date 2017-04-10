Driver, reportedly high, leads police on chase from Illinois to Missouri

A routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit that spanned from Illinois into Missouri on Monday morning, according to Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson.
A Washington Park police officer attempted to stop a vehicle around 8:30 a.m., but the driver sped away. Multiple squad cars chased the vehicle through East St. Louis and into St. Louis. The driver continued on Interstate 70 toward St. Ann, Missouri, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. At one point, the driver slowed down and two passengers jumped out of the vehicle. The driver then continued speeding and driving erratically.
Police laid out tire deflation devices, flattening the vehicle’s tires, but the driver did not stop.
St. Ann police assisted Washington Park police in attempting to pull the vehicle over, but it wasn’t until Washington Park police turned off their lights to cede the chase to Missouri officers that the driver eventually stopped.
The passengers, who were taken into police custody, said the driver was high on heroin, Tomlinson said.
The driver remains in custody in St. Ann, where the police department will apply for charges. The Washington Park Police Department will also apply for charges in St. Clair County once police reports are finalized, the chief said.
The name of the driver was not released by police pending formal charges.
Comments