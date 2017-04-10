Driver, reportedly high, leads police on chase from Illinois to Missouri

3:20 Warden talks about concerns with lagged state payments to vendors Pause

1:12 Public memorial service for Chuck Berry held at The Pageant

1:41 It's a match! Metro-east couple married 50 years met through dating service.

0:53 Vangenhen Trucking owner talks decision to retire, close business

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

7:37 Police interview witness to alleged assault of Madison County Board chairman