She tried to bail her friend out of jail, then she was arrested

A woman with an active warrant who tried to bail her friend out of jail ended up in the slammer herself after she showed up at the police department Friday night.
Swansea Police Officer Gary Reuter pulled over Candance L. Wright, a 21-year-old Swansea woman, for a routine traffic stop on North Belt West on Friday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Reuter discovered Wright was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant for failing to appear for court in Macoupin County. She was deemed armed and dangerous.
Reuter arrested Wright and booked her into the Swansea Police Department jail. Wright also had a baby in the car, and police took the child into custody.
Once at the department, Wright called her friend, Kelisha J. Pierson, 24, of Fairview Heights, to ask her to bail her out of jail. Pierson also had a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court for driving on a suspended license, but she drove to the department on her suspended license anyway.
Police check the backgrounds of all individuals who bail people out, Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said. When officers discovered Pierson’s background, they arrested her, as well. The two women were later taken into custody in the St. Clair County Jail, where they remain held on their previous charges.
“Turned out the friend didn’t have enough bond money for either of them,” the department’s post said.
The officer who arrested the second woman did not charge her for driving on a suspended license to the police station, the chief said.
