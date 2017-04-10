Armed suspect robs downtown dollar store at gunpoint

Police responded to the Family Dollar on North Illinois Street Sunday night to reports of an armed robbery, according to Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
A male suspect entered the store at around 10 p.m., displayed a handgun and demanded two employees open the cash register, according to police. Once it was open, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build and approximately 6-foot-2. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black bandana.
Belleville Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.
On April 4, an armed male suspect who also wore a black bandana robbed a Dollar Tree store in Belleville. That suspect was described as approximately 5-foot-6, much shorter than the suspect in the Sunday night robbery.
“We’ll look at all angles,” Keilbach said. “But we’re still in the preliminary investigative stages.”
Anyone with information should call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
Comments