St. Clair County judge makes decision in fired teacher’s lawsuit

A St. Clair County judge has sided with a local school board in its decision to fire a teacher accused of sexual harassment.
Former Emge Junior High School teacher Jim Watkins is alleged to have made sexually-charged comments and tried to pull another teacher’s top down to look at her breasts. The Harmony-Emge District 175 School Board voted to fire Watkins in 2015.
Watkins denied the allegations and filed a complaint last year, which led to the order Circuit Judge Robert LeChien issued Thursday.
“The decision to dismiss (Jim) Watkins is affirmed,” the order stated.
LeChien previously asked the two parties to resolve the case on their own in a March 17 order. But the school board didn’t budge on its decision to fire Watkins.
“The board of education has a legal responsibility to provide all teachers a workplace free of sexual harassment, and we will enforce our policy when the policy is violated,” Chuck Evans, the school board president, stated in a news release Monday.
LeChien’s goal was for Watkins and his accuser to meet with a trained mediator, according to his first order. His final order, however, stated that the goal was hindered from the start because Watkins won’t acknowledge the alleged misconduct.
Tom Keefe, Jr., Watkins’ attorney, said he planned to take the case to the appellate court.
“We are confused by the two orders and therefore plan to appeal,” Keefe said in an email to the News-Democrat.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
