Metro-East News

April 10, 2017 4:58 PM

Do you know of public corruption? Then call this new tip line.

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

Southern Illinois officials established a public corruption tip line Monday for residents in 38 counties to call and report suspected abuses of power.

U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce and State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly will have all reports that come into the tip line investigated by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and Illinois State Police, according to a news release.

“Over the past five years, we have greatly increased prosecution of public corruption,” Kelly said in the release. “With trust in our public institutions at an all-time low, we must do everything we can to protect it from those who would violate it.”

The tip line can be reached at 618-589-7353.

“Concerned citizens are the government’s biggest asset when it comes to exposing people who are abusing the public’s trust and misusing taxpayer money to line their own pockets,” Boyce said in the release. “This initiative is designed to solicit the public’s help in identifying and targeting public corruption.”

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

Silent video: Don't try to adjust your volume. This is a graphics-only video. East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver W. Hamilton spent $230,000 over a four-year period ending in June. An initial investigation of 18 months of his purchases through a tow

Brad Weisenstein/Tim Vizer bweisenstein@bnd.com

Oliver Hamilton appears at federal courthouse for sentencing

Oliver Hamilton appears Thursday with his wife, Belynda, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis, IL for sentencing on fraud charges related to his time at East St. Louis Township supervisor. He pled guilty to charges he used a taxpayer-paid credit ca

tvizer@bnd.com

East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton pleaded guilty Thursday, Dec. 1 to federal wire fraud charges in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis, based on a criminal complaint that he misspent $40,000 by making personal purchases on a publicly su

Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Senior Companion Program promotes friendship and creates jobs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos