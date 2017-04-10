Do you know of public corruption? Then call this new tip line.

Southern Illinois officials established a public corruption tip line Monday for residents in 38 counties to call and report suspected abuses of power.
U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce and State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly will have all reports that come into the tip line investigated by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and Illinois State Police, according to a news release.
“Over the past five years, we have greatly increased prosecution of public corruption,” Kelly said in the release. “With trust in our public institutions at an all-time low, we must do everything we can to protect it from those who would violate it.”
The tip line can be reached at 618-589-7353.
“Concerned citizens are the government’s biggest asset when it comes to exposing people who are abusing the public’s trust and misusing taxpayer money to line their own pockets,” Boyce said in the release. “This initiative is designed to solicit the public’s help in identifying and targeting public corruption.”
Dana Rieck
