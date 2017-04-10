First responder’s family adopts Frannie the poodle after she was stabbed 19 times

A dog found outside a north St. Louis County church with 19 stab wounds last month has been adopted by the family of a first-responder that was investigating the incident.
The Humane Society of Missouri posted an update on the organization’s website that Frannie, a 10-year-old poodle mix, was suffering from blood loss, shock and trauma when she was brought to the shelter March 13.
Since, she’s received intensive treatment for her injuries.
“Although initially we were very concerned whether she could recover because of the number of her wounds, the amount of blood loss and the trauma she suffered, Frannie showed tremendous stamina and remarkable pluck,” Dr. Mark Wright, director of Shelter Medicine at HSMO, said in Monday’s update. “She’s recovered nicely and should do well in her new home.”
The family who adopted her told the HSMO they knew they wanted to adopt her if she survived the day she was brought to the shelter.
“The family, who wishes to remain anonymous, is thrilled to add Frannie to their household that includes two other small dogs and two cats,” the release stated.
Frannie was found when emergency workers responded to a mental health crisis call.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments