Madison County investigators working to identify person of interest

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the case of a stolen wallet in Meadowbrook.
According to a post on agency’s Facebook page by Capt. T. Mike Dixon, about 4:30 p.m. Friday a man accidentally left his wallet on the counter of a business in Meadowbrook. Soon after, someone took the wallet.
Later that day, the post stated, the wallet was turned into the Schnucks in Bethalto — without the money that had been in it.
Police are attempting to identify a woman who left the area in a white car, possible a Chrysler 300.
Anyone with information on the identity of the woman should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-443, send the agency a Facebook message or call the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments