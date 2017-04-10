Madison County investigators working to identify person of interest

3:20 Warden talks about concerns with lagged state payments to vendors Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:00 Oliver Hamilton appears at federal courthouse for sentencing

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake