New Edwardsville hotel has ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Comfort Inn hotel in Edwardsville begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 3080 South Illinois 157.
A news release stated the hotel was formerly known as the Quality Inn and Conference Center but was purchased in 2016 by Edwardsville-based R.L.P. Development.
Several people will attend the ribbon cutting, including R.L.P Development Inc. President and CEO, Robert Plummer; the mayor of Edwardsville, Hal Patton; Madison County treasurer, Chris Slusser; Madison County board member, Jamie Goggin; and General Hotels Corporation President and CEO, Jim Dora, Jr.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the opening of Comfort Inn. The hotel offers the metro-east a fresh new lodging experience with the very latest in style and comfort,” Plummer said in the release. “Plus the hotel’s easy highway access and close proximity to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville make it ideal for university-related travel.”
The hotel has 74 rooms.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments