Two Randolph County men face meth charges

Two Randolph County residents were charged April 4 with conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
A news release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office stated that 47-year-old Rodney Howie, of Tilden, and 29-year-old Jordan Leggans, of Sparta, were charged in a one-count superseding indictment.
Their alleged offense is said to have occurred between 2015 and February 2017, in Perry, Randolph, Monroe and St. Clair counties.
They made their first federal court appearance Monday and are currently in custody without bail until a hearing Thursday. If convicted, they face five to 40 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, and a $5,000,000 fine.
