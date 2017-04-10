Ruma man charged with conspiring to distribute meth

Brian Mudd was charged April 4 with conspiring to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine in Randolph County.
The 59-year-old Ruma man is accused of committing this drug offense between June 2016 and Dec. 8, 2016, a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office stated.
He made his first appearance in court Monday, according to the release, and is being held without bail until a hearing Thursday.
If convicted,he faces five to 40 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine.
Dana Rieck
