April 10, 2017 9:28 PM

Ruma man charged with conspiring to distribute meth

By Dana Rieck

Brian Mudd was charged April 4 with conspiring to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine in Randolph County.

The 59-year-old Ruma man is accused of committing this drug offense between June 2016 and Dec. 8, 2016, a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office stated.

He made his first appearance in court Monday, according to the release, and is being held without bail until a hearing Thursday.

If convicted,he faces five to 40 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine.

