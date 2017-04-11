Warm, sunny weather could give way to more showers and thunderstorms

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday ... A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
