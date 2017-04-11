Metro-East News

Warm, sunny weather could give way to more showers and thunderstorms

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday ... A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

