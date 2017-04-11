Holten Meat workers approve contract, end strike

More than 200 unionized workers will be back on the job at a local meat-processing plant after they voted Tuesday to approve a new contract with their employer, Holten Meat.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 rejected a contract proposal from the company in mid-March by a 75 percent margin, immediately authorizing a strike. The employees had been on strike since then.

Some 125 union members voted Tuesday on a new proposal for a the three-year contract, with 98 percent voting in favor. It immediately ends the strike.

Employees’ primary concern, according to the union’s director of collective bargaining, Garry Torpea, had been the company’s policy of hiring new workers when a day shift became available, rather than giving the day shift to a current employee.

Union members had been picketing outside the facility around the clock since the strike began.

“The strike has been hard on these members,” said union spokesman Collin Reischman. “It’s been hard on the company.”

Reischman said the new contract addresses most of the employees’ concerns. The union is recommended its members vote in favor of the contract. The previous contract proposal was not recommended by the union.

Reischman said the union, company and a federal mediator met for negotiations all day Monday.

Holten Meat manufactures and distributes processed meat items to food industry retailers and providers nationwide. The company employs more than 300 people, according to its website.