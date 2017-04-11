Can an airline kick you off an overbooked flight, against your will?

Viral video of a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight have raised a number of questions about the rights of passengers.
Among them: Can an airline kick you off a flight — against your will — if the flight was overbooked?
The short answer: Yes.
But there are federal rules governing how the airlines are supposed to do it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Transportation has assessed hefty fines against airlines that violate those rules.
For example, in 2013, the agency assessed a civil penalty against Delta Air Lines for violating federal rules protecting passengers who are denied boarding against their will, or “bumped,” on oversold flights. DOT fined Delta $750,000 and ordered the airline to cease and desist from further violations.
When an airline oversells a flight, DOT regulations require the airline to seek volunteers willing to give up their seats for compensation. If there is not a sufficient number of volunteers, the airline then bumps passengers involuntarily.
Passengers are entitled to a written statement describing their rights and explaining how the airline decides whom it will bump first. In most cases, passengers bumped involuntarily also are entitled to cash compensation of up to $1,300 depending on the value of their tickets and the length of time that passengers are delayed.
Also, the larger U.S. airlines must file quarterly reports with DOT on the number of passengers who were bumped involuntarily from oversold flights as well as those who agreed voluntarily to give up their seats.
Some airlines use a variety of factors to determine which passengers get bumped, including the availability of connecting flights. Some airlines also try to avoid bumping unacccompanied children, members of the military and people with disabilities.
In March 2012, the Department’s Aviation Enforcement Office found that, in a number of instances, Delta failed to seek volunteers before bumping passengers involuntarily, or bumped passengers involuntarily without providing them a written notice describing their rights or informing them that they had a right to cash compensation.
In addition, Delta classified some passengers who were bumped involuntarily as having volunteered to give up their seats, which both violated the passengers’ rights to compensation and resulted in inaccurate bumping reports filed with DOT.
The United Airlines passenger was taken off a flight Sunday evening at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, the New York Times reported.
Video from other passengers shows the man screaming as a security officer forcibly removed him from his seat and dragged him through the aisle.
A security officer involved in the episode has been placed on leave, and the federal Transportation Department is investigating whether the airline complied with rules regarding overbooking, the Times reported.
Witnesses told the Times that the airline was looking for extra seats for some of its employees.
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, in a letter to employees, said he was “upset to see and hear about what happened.”
He added, however, that the man dragged off the plane had ignored requests by crew members to leave and became “disruptive and belligerent,” making it necessary to call airport police.
