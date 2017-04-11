Metro-East News

April 11, 2017 12:25 PM

Boil order still in effect for 500 metro-east residents

A boil order issued on Monday afternoon was still in effect for some parts of St. Clair County as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The order, the result of a water main break, affected about 500 people in Millstadt, Waterloo and Concordia.

A news release from Illinois American, the water company, stated that it began calling customers about the break.

Those customers were instructed to boil water for 5 minutes before using it to drink or cook. The water can still be used to wash and bathe.

Boil orders commonly last for 36 to 48 hours, according to Illinois American.

