Mushroom hunter discovers human remains in St. Louis

Human remains were found Monday evening in the 11100 block of Village North Drive in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Officers said a mushroom hunter discovered what appeared to be a human skull while walking through a wooded area around 5 p.m. Additional human remains were found Tuesday morning near where the skull was found. The body had been there for “several months,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding the remains can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
