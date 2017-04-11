Authorities identify man found dead in Pontoon Beach retention pond

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn has released the identity of a man whose body was found in Pontoon Beach on Saturday.
Jimmie M. Allen III, 53, was pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m. after his body was recovered from a retention basin at Innerpark Drive and Westway Drive in Pontoon Beach.
Nonn wrote in a news release Tuesday that an autopsy performed Sunday did not show any obvious sign of trauma or foul play. A toxicology report was still pending.
Pontoon Beach Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Allen’s death, Nonn wrote.
Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels in St. Louis was in charge of funeral arrangements.
Comments