Belleville police search for suspect in child sex abuse case

Belleville police are looking for a 21-year-old Florissant, Mo., man who has been charged with grooming, sexually exploiting and traveling to meet a 13-year-old boy.
A post on the agency’s Facebook page says an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Barney on Friday. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was not in custody.
According to court documents, Barney is accused of using an online service to lure and entice a 13-year-old boy in order to commit aggravated criminal sexual abuse. In addition, the documents allege, he exposed himself “virtually” to the boy either for sexual gratification or sexual arousal.
He also traveled on two separate occasions to meet the boy.
He faces two counts of traveling to meet a minor, Class 3 felonies; sexual exploitation of a child, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of grooming, a Class 4 felony.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212, CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or their local police agency.
“The Belleville Police do not have knowledge of any other victims; however, we encourage parents to speak to their children if they had contact with Barney,” the post stated.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
