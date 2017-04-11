East St. Louis man sentenced for 2016 murder

An East St. Louis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2016 murder of 41-year-old John E. Middlebrooks III.
Middlebrook’s body was found April 17, 2016, in his driveway in the 3900 block of State Street in East St. Louis. He had been shot in the chest.
Alan Davis, 20, was charged two and a half weeks later with first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony. As part of a plea deal, Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March.
“Given the evidence, this an appropriate disposition that a jury would likely have reached,” State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly wrote in an email Tuesday. “The deceased’s family members that were involved in this case from the outset agreed.”
Judge Zina Cruse sentenced Davis to a decade in prison March 30.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
