Man faces felony charge after he’s accused of stealing seafood

Authorities have charged a 47-year-old Belleville man with stealing more than $300 in shrimp and crab from a Swansea Schnuck’s.
According to court records, Joseph Woolen II allegedly took bags of seafood from the grocery store, 2665 North Illinois St., on Dec. 7, 2016.
He is now facing one charge of retail theft, a Class 3 felony.
Those court documents stated Woolen is in custody, however his bail information was unavailable Tuesday night.
Woolen has a long list of criminal charges in St. Clair County, dating back to 1989. His convictions, all in East St. Louis, include several battery charges, obstructing a peace officer, criminal sexual assault, trespassing, marijuana possession, disorderly conduct and multiple petty offenses.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
