One Edwardsville business fails alcohol compliance check

One Edwardsville business did not pass an underage liquor compliance check April 5 conducted by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission and the Edwardsville Police Department.
The checks ensure businesses are following the law and not selling alcohol to minors.
Schnuck’s Market, 2222 Troy Road, was the only one of 24 business check to fail the check and sell to an undercover minor.
During this round of checks, a release from Illinois Liquor Control Commission stated, there were nine prior violators being re-tested for compliance.
At a glance
These businesses passed the liquor compliance check by refusing to sell to undercover underage people:
- Circle #1599, 629 W. Schwarz, Edwardsville, Il 62025 (2 Prior Violations)
- Bp Amoco, 301 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville, Il 62025-2035 (3 Prior Violations)
- Edwardsville Market, 332 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville, Il 62025-2036 (2 Prior Violations)
- Joe’s Market Basket, 447 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville, Il 62025 (2 Prior Violations)
- Quiktrip #694, 2490 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Il 62025-2585
- Friar Tuck Beverage, 6715 Goshen Road, Edwardsville, Il 62025-7707
- Target Store T-0733, 2350 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Il 62025
- La Fonda, 2310 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Il 62025
- Shop’n Save Warehouse Foods, 2122 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Il 62025-2540
- Shop’ N Save Fuel Express, 2126 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Il 62025-2540 (1 Prior Violation)
- Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers, 6699 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville, Il 62025-2704 (1 Prior Violation)
- Dierbergs Edwardsville Crossin, 6671 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville, Il 62025
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 249 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville, Il 62025-2702
- Oriental Spoon, 229 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville, Il 62025-2702 (2 Prior Violations)
- Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville, Il 62025-2702
- La Casa Mexicana, 201 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville, Il 62034
- Our Place, 6191 Old Alton-Edwardsville Road, Edwardsville, Il 62025-0000 (1 Prior Violation)
- Edwardsville Motomart, 1905 N. Main St., Edwardsville, Il 62025
- The Corner Tavern, 1013 N. Main St., Edwardsville, Il 62025
- Laurie’s Place, 228 N Main St., Edwardsville, Il 62025-1604
- Recess Brewing Llc, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville, Il 62025-1615 (1 Prior Violation)
- Big Daddy’s Patio Bar & Grill, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville, Il 62025-1902
- Foundry Public House, 126 N. Main St., Edwardsville, Il 62025-1902
SOUCE: Illinois Liquor Control Commission
