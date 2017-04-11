Boil order for Belleville, Millstadt, Waterloo is lifted

Illinois American Water officials have lifted a boil order they imposed on Monday for about 500 residents in Belleville as well as residents in Millstadt, Waterloo and the Concordia Water Cooperative district because of a water main break.
The water in question has been tested and meets all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations, according to an Illinois American news release sent out Tuesday night.
When the water main broke, the water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch, which requires a boil order to be issued.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
