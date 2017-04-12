Metro-East News

April 12, 2017 7:09 AM

Sunshine for now, but rain and storms are in the Easter forecast

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service in St. Louis:

Today ... Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day

Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day 0:45

Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day
Smithton elementary students help Perryville tornado victims 1:25

Smithton elementary students help Perryville tornado victims
Holten Meat employee reacts to new contract 0:39

Holten Meat employee reacts to new contract

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos