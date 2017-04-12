Sunshine for now, but rain and storms are in the Easter forecast

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service in St. Louis:
Today ... Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
