Man charged with stealing merchandise from Shiloh grocery store

A Maryville man accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from a grocery store store in January has been charged with a felony, according to police.
Christopher J. Ottensmeyer, 41, is accused of stealing merchandise from the Dierbergs store on Green Mount Road on Jan. 23. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Ottensmeyer for a warrant from an unrelated case, Shiloh police said in a news release. Ottensmeyer has a history of retail theft and traffic violations in Madison County, according to court records.
St. Clair County prosecutors charged Ottensmeyer with retail theft, a class 3 felony.
St. Clair County Judge Jan Fiss set Ottensmeyer’s bail at $50,000. He remained in custody Tuesday at the Madison County Jail.
