City resolution makes Carbondale ‘safe and welcoming’ for all

Carbondale leaders have voted to make the city a “safe and welcoming community” for all, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or immigration status.
The Southern Illinoisan reported that a standing-room-only crowd broke out in applause Tuesday night when the City Council passed a resolution to that effect.
The newspaper reported that the resolution, first proposed by a group of residents, states:
▪ All residents will receive equal protection from local law enforcement regardless of immigration status, and that the city will not allow its resources to be deputized by federal law enforcement for immigration enforcement.
▪ Local police will continue responding to requests from immigrants to defend them against all crimes, including hate crimes.
▪ Local police will not enforce immigration law, which is within the purview of the federal government.
▪ Carbondale “will reject any effort to create religious litmus tests or registries of individuals based on religion, nationality or ethnicity.”
▪ The city will not “condition the provision of city benefits, opportunities or services on matters related to citizenship or immigration status unless required to do so by state or federal law or by a court order.”
Five City Council members and Mayor Mike Henry voted in favor of the resolution. One council member voted in opposition.
“This is simply writing down on paper what we do here anyway,” the Southern Illinoisan quoted Henry as saying.
