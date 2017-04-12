Police accuse Missouri couple of trying to steal ATM in Collinsville

A Jefferson County, Missouri man and his wife accused of attempting to steal an ATM in Collinsville have been arrested in connection with burglaries at St. Louis area pharmacies.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper found Vance F. Shearer, 46, slumped over the steering wheel of his car near De Soto, Missouri, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A search of the vehicle turned up pill bottles, patrol Sgt. Al Nothum told the newspaper. The trooper made the connection between the pill bottles and recent burglaries at pharmacies.
Authorities later found evidence in Shearer’s De Soto home in the 4400 block of Sunrise School Road connecting him to more than $32,000 in thefts from a De Soto pharmacy, the Post-Dispatch reported. Authorities also found ATM parts linking Shearer and his wife, Melissa Shearer, 37, to attempted ATM thefts in Collinsville, St. Louis and Jefferson County.
Vance Shearer was charged in Jefferson County with burglary, stealing more than $25,000 worth of merchandise, and unlawful possession of a weapon and a controlled substance. Melissa Shearer has been charged in Jefferson County with five counts of stealing of a controlled substance and methamphetamine manufacturing materials.
Judge Timothy Miller set Melissa Shearer’s bail at $50,000. Judge Tony Manansala set Vance Shearer’s bail at $29,000.
John Morris, 56, of Caseyville, Missouri has also been charged with two counts of burglary in connection with the attempted ATM thefts.
