Woman charged with killing her 2-year-old dog by slamming it to ground

An Alton woman threw her 2-year-old papillon terrier to the ground so forcefully that it died, according to charges filed in Madison County.
Cynthia K. Strate, 33, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
The Alton Animal Control Department investigated the welfare of the animal after an acquaintance of Strate’s called to express concern about the dog’s well-being, The (Alton) Telegraph reported.
Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford told the newspaper it was unclear why the woman threw her dog to the ground.
Judge Richard Tognarelli set Strate’s bail at $50,000.
Papillon terriers are small dogs, weighing only 4-9 pounds, according to DogTime.com.
