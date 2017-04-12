O’Fallon man accused of stealing excavator racks up more burglary charges

The same O’Fallon man accused recently of stealing an excavator from a construction site has now been charged with two additional counts of burglary from local auto parts stores.
On Friday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Deterick L. Green, 45, with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property in connection with the theft of an excavator from a construction site on Green Mount Road in O’Fallon on Feb. 26.
On Monday, prosecutors charged Green in connection with two other burglaries — a March 30 burglary at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts at 10601 Lincoln Trail, and another burglary on April 5 at the Auto Zone at 918 Lincoln Highway.
An O’Fallon police officer spotted Green driving in the morning hours of April 6 and attempted to pull him over, according to the department. Green drove away west on Interstate 64, but later stopped in Fairview Heights and fled on foot. He was later seen walking in the area of the Fairview Heights Police Department. Fairview Heights police arrested him. Deterick also faces one count of fleeing and eluding a police officer.
A judge set Green’s bail at $75,000. He remained in custody Wednesday at the St. Clair County Jail.
