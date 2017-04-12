Belleville man charged with harassing, intimidating neighbors

A 51-year-old Belleville man harassed and threatened his neighbors multiple times, authorities say, and now faces intimidation and stalking charges.
Joseph H. Sinovic was charged in late March with violating a no-contact order from his neighbors. The charge alleges he made threats against them. Sinovic was arrested and subsequently released after posting bond.
On April 9, neighbors again called the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, reporting Sinovic was threatening them, the department said in a news release. Deputies arrested Sinovic again. During the arrest, the man continued to threaten his neighbors, deputies said. The department kept Sinovic in their custody for intimidating victims and witnesses of the first arrest, as well as violating the original no-contact order.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney charged Sinovic on Tuesday with two counts of intimidation and two counts of violation of a stalking or no-contact order.
Judge Chris Kolker set Sinovic’s bond at $100,000. He remains in custody in the St. Clair County Jail.
Sheriff’s department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said police often deal with neighborhood disputes that are normally resolved peacefully.
“It is unfortunate when things rise to this level,” Fleshren said in a written statement. “No one should have to feel threatened or intimidated at their own home. You should always call the police if someone is make threats to you or your family to get the situation resolved quickly and peacefully.”
