Three charged in rural New Athens vehicle burglary

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against three Southern Illinois people in connection to a vehicle burglary Feb. 25 in rural New Athens.
Capt. Bruce Fleshren, all three are being held at the St. Clair County jail each facing one county of burglary, a Class 2 felony.
John D. Barr, 22, of Sawnsea, is being held on $50,000 bail. His codefendants Jeremy Tuttle, 19, of Smithton, and Nathan R. Neff, 19, of Freeburg, are being held on a $30,000 bail.
The police department is asking that anyone with information on other crimes these three people may be involved with to contact Investigator Justin Biggs at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
