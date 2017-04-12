Kern, Watson take MetroLink to meeting about security issues

St. Louis city, county and St. Clair County officials met Wednesday to discuss recent security issues on MetroLink trains, according to fox2now.com.

County Board Chairman Mark Kern and Sheriff Rick Watson took the MetroLink from Fairview Heights to Clayton for the meeting.

During the meeting, some of the ideas Kern, Watson, and the St. Louis officials came up with include turnstiles for ticket holders to use and more visible police on platforms and on the train itself.

“What I think people are going to see, passengers are going to see, if more uniformed sworn officers, either on the platforms or on the trains, they certainly will be in eyesight and will be accessible to passengers so they feel comfortable riding these trains,” Kern told Fox 2.

Last week, Kern issues a news release calling for more security after a man was shot and killed at the University of Missouri-St. Louis stop in north St. Louis and a homeless man was killed at the Busch Stadium stop in March.

“Our investment in this critical public infrastructure must be maintained, but most importantly the citizens of St. Clair County must have faith in the safety of the entire MetroLink operation in Illinois and Missouri,” Kern said in the statement.

Watson said last week that while discussion are ongoing, the plan is for the St. Clair County Transit District to pay for being able to hire more deputies to ride MetroLink when they are off duty with extra patrols in place from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“We want to do everything we can to make our transit side as safe as possible,” Watson said.

According to Fox 2, the next step for the officials is to get input from the Bi-State Development Agency a few weeks after new St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson takes office.