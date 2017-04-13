Easter weekend will bring rain and storms, but also a dose of sunshine

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 8 mph.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Monday Night ... A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Comments